Phase 2 of Akins Boulevard Extension on city agenda for $5.3M state funding

Meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Statesboro's mayor and council could approve an agreement with Georgia Southern University for Phase 2 of the extension of Akins Boulevard toward the university's south campus, contingent on $5.3 million in state funding for the project.



This and an "Affordable Housing Plan," developed from the recent city-funded study of housing needs, were two of the major action items on the agenda for City Council's Sept. 7 regular meeting. Among other items, the agenda released Friday suggested votes on accepting two federal grants for the Statesboro Fire Department and a contract for construction of classrooms and a "use of force (and) de-escalation lab" at the training facility the Statesboro Police Department shares with the Bulloch County Sheriff's Office.

Other than final approval of the city property tax millage rate – expected to be a formality at this point – the second-phase Akins Boulevard Extension is the biggest dollar-value item on the agenda. But officials say the construction should not cost the city anything, since the Georgia Department of Transportation is providing the $5.3 million, with the university agreeing to cover any additional costs.

"Georgia Southern will provide project management for the project and any necessary matching or additional funds necessary for completion," states the item summary prepared by Assistant City Manager Jason Boyles and Public Works and Engineering Director John Washington.

The proposed agreement first states that Georgia Southern, through the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia, will convey 11.8 acres of right of way needed for this project to the city. But Georgia Southern is then to handle the design and installation of the project.

The city government will receive the $5.3 million and use it to fund "development of the project and related infrastructure." But when the project is complete, the city is expected to give the right of way back to the regents on behalf of Georgia Southern, which will then "maintain the project, including paving, sidewalks, infrastructure and right of way," the agreement states.

In other words, the city is serving only as a conduit for the funding. This section of the boulevard, extending from Tormenta Way, where Phase 1 of the extension project ends, down to an existing "spur of Akins Boulevard that intersects with Lanier Drive," will be a university street instead of a city-maintained one.





Phase 1 almost done

"At the May 5, 2020 meeting City Council approved an (agreement) for Phase 1 of construction of Akins Boulevard (Extension)," Boyles and Washington's summary states. "That phase of work, from Veteran’s Memorial Parkway to Tormenta Way, is expected to be completed soon."

For Phase 1, a shorter section of roadway from Veterans Memorial Parkway down to the eastern end of recently completed Tormenta Way, the GDOT provided $1.72 million and the university a required 30% match. Tormenta Way, connecting on its west end to Old Register Road, was proposed to serve the planned Tormenta FC soccer stadium, a planned Publix supermarket and other private developments.

Phase 2 would serve the area where the Georgia Southern leadership, with support from the Board of Regents, has proposed construction of the Jack and Ruth Ann Hill Convocation Center, which would also become the university's main basketball arena.





Vaccine incentives?

One topic that did not appear as a separate item on Tuesday's agenda is the plan for further incentives, such as prize drawings, to encourage people to receive COVID-19 vaccinations. But, as stated in the minutes from the Aug. 24 meeting, council members ask City Manager Charles Penny to present more information on this during the Sept. 7 meeting.

Like most of the agendas for regular meetings, this one includes "Other Business from City Council" and "City Manager Comments" segments where this or other topics could be addressed.



