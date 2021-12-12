Paul Anderson Youth Home hosts Christmas family extravaganza

The Paul Anderson Youth Home in Vidalia held their annual Christmas concert event and party on Dec. 2 at the First Baptist Church of Vidalia.

"During this Christmas season, our annual event that celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ and our continued celebration of God’s goodness and grace," said Glenda Anderson Leonard, co-founder of the youth home. "We are both excited and amazed at how God’s faithfulness has brought us to the significant milestone of our 60th anniversary."

The event included musical selections from Vidalia Heritage Academy and a variety of local musicians and young men from the home, Christmas carols sung by the crowd, and more. The Rev. Don Moye of First Baptist led the production.

"This program is a spectacular gala celebration of Christmas for families, the boys, for the community to come out and voice their support and presence for Paul Anderson Youth Home," said Moye.

A “Jingle Mingle” was held before the main program featuring an assortment of Christmas goodies and heavy hors d’oeuvres.

The home’s celebration focuses on the birth of Christ, slowing down the hectic nature of the season to allow a focus on its true meaning. The Christmas Family Extravaganza finds that balance of celebrating God’s gifts and having fun while supporting the youth home.

"It was a night of miraculous wonder as we celebrated the start of the Christmas season," said Anderson Leonard. "This event was a fantastic opportunity for our community to invest in the kingdom of God and the lives of these gentlemen through the ministry of Paul Anderson Youth Home."

As people gather to celebrate the Christmas season, Leonard asked everyone to keep an open ear and open heart to spread the word about the Paul Anderson program and connect them with the families of young men struggling with behavioral problems and issues of discipline, anger and depression.

“Through spiritual counseling, character development and accelerated learning program, we share Christ with these young men,” Leonard said. “Their Christmas Extravaganza is one of the many celebrations held throughout the year to honor this important work.”

The Paul Anderson Youth Home was founded in 1961 by weightlifting world champion and Olympic gold medalist Paul Anderson and his wife, Glenda. It is a Christian residential program and on-campus school for young men between the ages of 16 and 21 struggling with behavioral problems and issues of discipline, anger and depression.