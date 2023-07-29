Paso Fino horses strut their stuff at Ag Complex this weekend

The Georgia Paso Fino Horse Association is hosting its annual Summer Spectacular Horse Show at the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex this weekend.

The Paso Fino breed originated with the Spanish Conquistadors, who brought them to South America, and were developed as work animals, as their smooth gait was advantageous in pushing cattle through the mountains.

They are often recognized as the smoothest riding horses in the world due to their distinctive four-beat lateral gait, which is showcased at three different speeds in competition.

The versatile breed is capable in a wide variety of competitions and classes, and the horses can be seen loping, cantering and jumping this weekend.

Forty-seven riders, known as exhibitors, from all over the Southeast competed Friday, with nearly twice as many expected to participate on Saturday, starting a 9 a.m. Admission is free and all are welcome.