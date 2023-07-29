By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Paso Fino horses strut their stuff at Ag Complex this weekend
The versatile, smooth-riding breed demonstrate their versatility during the Georgia PFHA Summer Spectacular Show
072823_HORSE_SHOW_01.jpg
Miriam Mendez of Miami, Fla. and horse Suleiman de Nuestra Vida give a blue ribbon performance for the audience in the Adult Horsemanship Class during the Georgia Paso Fino Horse Association 2023 Summer Spectacular Horse Show at the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex on Friday, July 28. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

The Georgia Paso Fino Horse Association is hosting its annual Summer Spectacular Horse Show at the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex this weekend.

The Paso Fino breed originated with the Spanish Conquistadors, who brought them to South America, and were developed as work animals, as their smooth gait was advantageous in pushing cattle through the mountains. 

They are often recognized as the smoothest riding horses in the world due to their distinctive four-beat lateral gait, which is showcased at three different speeds in competition. 

The versatile breed is capable in a wide variety of competitions and classes, and the horses can be seen loping, cantering and jumping this weekend. 

Forty-seven riders, known as exhibitors, from all over the Southeast competed Friday, with nearly twice as many expected to participate on Saturday, starting a 9 a.m. Admission is free and all are welcome.

072823_HORSE_SHOW_02.jpg
Paso Fino Marco Rubio thoroughly enjoys a back rub from Georgia Paso Fino Horse Association 2023 Summer Spectacular Horse Show manager Megan Johnson of Athens, Alabama. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff
072823_HORSE_SHOW_03.jpg
Riding Girasol de San Cayentano, Sophie Gomez, 12, of Miami, front, is all smiles after scoring two blue ribbons as she and twin sister Chloe on Rumbera exit the arena after competing in the Youth Horsemanship Championship Class during the Georgia Paso Fino Horse Association 2023 Summer Spectacular Horse Show. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff
072823_HORSE_SHOW_04.jpg
After giving Pegasus a new set of shoes, farrier Jose Rodriguez of Ocala, Fla., left, watches as assistant Angel Murmullo puts on a final polish before the Georgia Paso Fino Horse Association 2023 Summer Spectacular Horse Show. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff
072823_HORSE_SHOW_05.jpg
Matilda Gonzalez of Miami, 11, rides El Viajero del Castillo into the arena during the Georgia Paso Fino Horse Association 2023 Summer Spectacular Horse Show at the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff
072823_HORSE_SHOW_06.jpg
Cayden Reddick of Rincon, 11, checks on a skittish Valeroso during a heavy rain storm as mom Chrissy prepares for the Georgia Paso Fino Horse Association 2023 Summer Spectacular Horse Show. Chrissy is a 30-year veteran of Paso Fino shows while Cyden is preparing for her first competition. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff
072823_HORSE_SHOW_07.jpg
Lee Ann Williams-Maley gives her horse Faraona a bath after arriving at the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex for the Georgia Paso Fino Horse Association 2023 Summer Spectacular Horse Show. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff
072823_HORSE_SHOW_08.jpg
Chloe Gomez, 12, gives a recap on video after competing in the Georgia Paso Fino Horse Association 2023 Summer Spectacular Horse Show at the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex on Friday, July 28. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff
