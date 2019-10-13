Parks, transit, roads, money topics for city work session

Tuesday, Statesboro’s mayor and City Council will again meet for a public work session at 4 p.m. before a regular 5:30 p.m. meeting.

The 4 p.m. work session will be held in the Joe Brannen Hall meeting space, nextdoor to City Hall. City officials are slated to hear presentations – some with accompanying visuals – about parks and recreation, the city transit plan and the road resurfacing project list, as well as the city’s current financial status and an annual audit.

Ronald Huffman from Wood Environment and Infrastructure, a planning and landscape architecture firm, is scheduled to talk about an assessment of parks in Statesboro.

Kiara Ahmed, civil engineer on city staff, will lead the transit plan update. Public Works and Engineering Director John Washington and Finance Director Cindy West are slated to report on the road resurfacing list and quarterly finances, respectively.

Richard Deal from Lanier, Deal & Proctor CPAs is scheduled to present the auditor firm’s report and give a brief presentation.

The five presentations can average no more than 15 minutes each if the council adjourns the work session at 5:15 p.m. as intended.

5:30 meeting

Then the council will reconvene at 5:30 p.m. upstairs at City Hall for the regular meeting. Deal is on the agenda again for early in the regular session, with a presentation on “how the city financially ended Fiscal Year 2019.” It ended last June 30.

A Fair Count Committee presentation about the 2020 Census also appears high on the agenda.

Most other items look routine. The council will be asked to approve contracts for repairs to a well and an equipment upgrade at the waste water treatment plant.