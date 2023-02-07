Parents invited to enter Reading Nook Photo Contest

The Bulloch County Literacy Council's Third Annual Kid's Reading Nook Photo Contest going on now through Feb. 24.

People may submit a photo and vote online now at www.statesboroherald.com/readingnook.

Sponsored by Kid's World Learning Center, the contest invites families and businesses to upload photos of children reading in either a home or business reading nook. The public will vote online for its favorites.

The Literacy Council will announce the contest's winners on Read Across America Day, March 2, during a Literacy Luau hosted by Bulloch Solutions and in the Statesboro Herald.

According to a release from the Literacy Council, the agency, a reading nook is a comfortable place that is set aside where children can enjoy reading. It can be as simple as a corner of a room or a special chair with a basket of books.

The contest is one of several Bulloch READ initiatives the Literacy Council uses to increase awareness about the importance of reading to children and to improve preschool literacy.

There are currently eight local businesses who have worked with the Literacy Council to establish reading nooks for children in their locations: Bulloch Solutions, Franklin Chevrolet, the City of Statesboro's City Hall, Statesboro Urgent Care, Bulloch County Schools' Central Office, Kingdom Kuts, Shalom Hair Studio and Uncle Shug's.

If you are interested in placing a reading nook in your business, contact Crystal Simpkins at (912) 212-8892 or csimpkins@bullochschools.org

The Bulloch County Literacy Council works to increase Kindergarten readiness for students from birth through Pre-Kindergarten and to support the improvement of literacy levels for all children in Kindergarten through fifth grade.

Learn more at www.bullochschools.org/literacy.

The Literacy Council's work is focused around its Bulloch READ initiative:

Reading: Encourage the creation of Reading nooks.

Environment: Encourage a literacy-rich Environment.

Access: Increase Access to book and reading resources.

Development: Increase early brain Development.