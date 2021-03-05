PAC drive-in movie series starts Saturday with ‘Dreamgirls’

The Performing Arts Center at Georgia Southern is bringing a bit of movie magic to Statesboro with a series of drive-in movie features this spring.

The PAC will host four drive-in movies in the parking lot in front of the building in March, April and May, with a range of titles to please all tastes:

“Dreamgirls” on Saturday, with show times at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.; “Frozen” on March 20, with show times at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.; “The Notebook” on April 17, with show times at 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. and “Ghostbusters” on May 1, with show times at 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. The price for admission is $10 per car. Space is limited.

PAC Director Stacie McDaniel said the whole staff is anxious to bring this new programming to the public.

“We are just so pleased to be able to engage with the community and offer some fun activities to get folks out of the house, and to do so in a safe way,” McDaniel said.

Face masks or coverings must be worn when using the restrooms inside the PAC and when interacting with on-site staff.

Car passes are $10 and are on sale now at the GSUPAC box office. Visit the box office in person Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or purchase your pass over the phone at (912) 478-7999 or online at www.georgiasouthern.edu/pac.