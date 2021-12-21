OTC’s Ryan Foley named interim president of Southern Crescent Technical College

Ryan Foley, executive vice president for Academic and Student Affairs at Ogeechee Technical College, was appointed interim president of Southern Crescent Technical College.

Technical College System of Georgia Commissioner Greg Dozier made the announcement Tuesday. Foley will assume his new role on Jan. 3, 2022.

“Dr. Alvetta Thomas has been a remarkable leader of Southern Crescent Technical College as President and we wish her well as she bids farewell to the College,” Dozier said. “Ryan will do a great job leading Southern Crescent in the interim and will build on the foundation laid by Dr. Thomas by focusing on student needs and by developing a skilled workforce for business and industry.”

Southern Crescent has campuses in five locations between Atlanta and Macon in Griffin, South Thomaston, Jackson, McDonough and Montecello.

Foley has more than 18 years of experience at Ogeechee Technical College, where he began his career in technical education as a human resource coordinator in 2003. Since then, Foley has been director for Enrollment Services, vice president for Student Affairs, and executive vice president for Academic and Student Affairs.

“I am excited for the opportunity to lead Southern Crescent Technical College during this time of transition,” Foley said. “The college has a wonderful history of enriching student lives through education while providing local business and industry with a pipeline of skilled talent to help them compete in the marketplace.”

Foley holds a Bachelor’s degree in Management and a Master of Business Administration degree from Georgia Southern University. He also earned his Doctor of Education Degree in Higher Education Management from the University of Georgia.