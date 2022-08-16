OTC's Practical Nursing students receive pins

The 21 students in the Practical Nursing program at Ogeechee Technical College received their pins in an annual pinning ceremony held July 26 in the Joseph E. Kennedy Auditorium.



Sharon Williams one of the nights pin recipients, addressed her classmates and reminded them that they will be spending their lives taking care of the needs of others.

“We must have empathy for our patients, we are the voice of the voiceless, and the advocates for those who cannot advocate for themselves,” said Williams. “We are the helping hands for the people of our community, and we should realize that even by helping one person we are making the world a better place, one patient at a time.”

Those receiving their Practical Nursing pins during the ceremony were Shanice Biggins, Savannah Caddell, Krystal Clark, Amy Eason, Katie Hendricks, Mary Hulsinger, Shymeka Hurst, Hermayia Johnson, Samantha Johnson, Alicia Kelly, Ila Maynor, Makayla Moody, Crystal Rice, Caitlyn Rykard, Stephonna Sherrod, Gabrielle Slayton, Marion Teel, Frances Weeks, Rosiya Wells, Shanita Patterson Wiggins, Sharon Williams.

During the ceremony, Practical Nursing program director, Jackie Howard, addressed the pin recipients and reminded them that all their hard work finally come to fruition.