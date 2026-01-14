OTC’s Myah Freeman to attend EAGLE Leadership Institute

Myah Freeman was chosen this week to represent Ogeechee Technical College at the Dinah Culbreath Wayne EAGLE Leadership Institute March 9–11, 2026, as Outstanding Teacher of the Year.

The Leadership Institute recognizes and honors those students and instructors who have demonstrated superior achievement in adult education classes and programs.

“Freeman's selection as Outstanding Teacher of the Year reflects her exceptional dedication to adult education and her commitment to student success,” said Nicole Peeples, Dean of Adult Education. “As an instructor at Bulloch County Correctional Institute through OTC, her innovative teaching methods and unwavering support have made a significant impact on the lives of students working to transform their futures through education.”

Freeman teaches at the Bulloch County Correctional Institute, where she brings empathy, insight, and innovation to her classroom. Her work is rooted in a belief that education is a transformative tool capable of breaking cycles and opening doors. Her approach to teaching goes beyond academics, emphasizing the power of education to rebuild lives and communities.

"Adult education bridges the gap for those who may have believed education was out of reach," Freeman said. "It gives people a fighting chance, not only in the workforce but in life. That’s what makes this work so meaningful."





Allen Hall Allen Hall was selected this week as Ogeechee Technical College’s 2025-2026 Dinah Culbreath Wayne Exceptional Adult Georgian in Literacy Education (EAGLE) delegate.

“The Adult Education program was a lifeline,” Hall said. “It gave me a second chance when I felt like I was sinking. The instructors didn’t just teach me, they believed in me.”

EAGLE is the first statewide program in the nation that recognizes and rewards excellence among students enrolled in adult education programs. This student recognition program is designed to create greater awareness of educational opportunities that are available in local communities across the state and to foster greater involvement in lifelong learning pursuits.

Hall will attend the 2025 Dinah Culbreath Wayne EAGLE Leadership Institute, a three-day event held in Atlanta on March 9-11, that recognizes and honors students who have demonstrated superior achievement in adult education classes and programs, and provides them with sessions to develop leadership skills.

“I’ve learned that no matter what happened yesterday, or what happens today, as long as I have tomorrow, I can shape my future,” said Hall.

The Technical College System of Georgia through its Office of Adult Education sponsors the annual Dinah Culbreath Wayne Exceptional Adult Georgian in Literacy Education (EAGLE) Leadership Institute.



