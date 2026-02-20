OTC Veterinary Technology students complete study abroad experience in Belize

In December, students and faculty from Ogeechee Technical College’s Veterinary Technology program participated in an immersive study abroad experience in the Central American country of Belize, combining hands-on clinical training with global conservation and community service.

Instructors Dr. Amy Dorminey and Deidre Tillman traveled with six OTC students for a weeklong educational experience focused on global animal health, conservation and outreach.

The group began their journey staying in treehouses at the Tropical Education Center and visited the Belize Zoo to learn about native wildlife species and regional conservation efforts.

They also worked alongside professionals at the Belize Raptor Center, assisting with positioning and capturing radiographs, while gaining valuable insight into raptor rehabilitation and conservation initiatives.

“This trip to Belize was truly life-changing, not only for our students, but for me as an educator,” said Tillman. “Watching them apply their skills in real-world situations, serve communities, and experience veterinary medicine on a global level reinforced how powerful hands-on learning can be.

“I’m incredibly grateful that Ogeechee Technical College provides opportunities like this that expand our skills, confidence, and perspective far beyond the classroom.”





Throughout the week, students participated in clinical service experiences that directly impacted local communities. The group assisted with a low-cost small animal spay and neuter clinic serving local villagers and helped vaccinate and deworm farmers’ sheep, cattle and horses.

Students also observed and assisted in treating a clinical case involving screwworms, an ongoing and significant animal health concern in the region, providing real-world exposure to challenges faced in global veterinary medicine.

“I’m beyond thankful for the opportunity to learn and work alongside such incredible women,” said Emily Jo Lester, a student participant. “We gained so much hands-on animal care experience under an outstanding Belizean veterinary staff.

“We witnessed the deep passion behind conservation and rehabilitation efforts, climbed to the top of El Castillo at the Xunantunich Mayan ruins for a breathtaking view of Guatemala, rode horseback through stunning agricultural landscapes, met the kindest people, and ate the most delicious food. It’s an experience I’ll cherish forever.”

The Belize study abroad experience provided students with hands-on training, cultural immersion and a first-hand look at veterinary medicine’s role in supporting both animal and community health worldwide.











