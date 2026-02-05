OTC honors top faculty, staff during awards gala

Four Ogeechee Technical College employees were honored recently at the college’s Faculty and Staff Meeting and Awards Ceremony.

Hosted by OTC President Lori Durden Jan. 27 in the Joseph E. Kennedy Auditorium, the annual ceremony brought together college faculty and staff to celebrate achievements during the past year. The individuals were recognized by their peers for their outstanding contributions to the college’s mission, according to a release from OTC.





Leadership Award: Michelle Fields, Assistant Director for Admissions

“The Leadership Award recognizes and honors an exceptional employee who has shown leadership in contributing to the mission and success of Ogeechee Technical College.”

The following nomination comment was submitted in support of Fields:

“She exemplifies dedication, professionalism, and compassion in everything that she does. A tireless worker, she steps in without hesitation whenever we face staffing shortages or unexpected challenges. Thoughtful and giving, she brings a balance and perspective to the workplace, often reminding others, myself included, that it’s important to step back, recharge, and take care of ourselves.”





Support Staff of the Year: Amanda White, Programmer Analyst

“The Support Staff of the Year Award recognizes and honors an outstanding employee who has made significant contributions to the mission and success of Ogeechee Technical College and brings attention to the importance of support personnel.”

The following nomination comment was submitted in support of White:

“She is dependable, hard-working, and always willing to do any task assigned. She requires little to no supervision and only needs to be told one time how to do something and we can count on it being done correctly from then on.”





Diamond Award: Elise Boyett, Assistant Director for Financial Aid

“The Diamond Award recognizes and honors an exceptional employee who goes the extra mile and exemplifies excellence in such things as customer service, innovation, improved efficiency, a positive attitude, teamwork, community service and exemplary service to the College.”

The following nomination comment was submitted in support of Boyett:

“She is one of the most remarkably supportive individuals that I have seen in my tenure at OTC. Some people talk the talk, she doesn’t have to because she quietly, persistently, with grace and joy, walks the walk to help her colleagues and our students. She is the epitome of an Ogeechee Tech Diamond.”





Adjunct/Non-Credit Instructor of the Year: Michele Rice

“The Adjunct/Non-Credit Instructor of the Year Award honors an outstanding part-time instructor who makes significant contributions to the College through teaching, service and leadership in their fields.”

“During my time as an OTC faculty member I taught many students pursuing their careers through the pathways that we offered,” Rice said. “Now I am able to give back to technical education by being an adjunct faculty member. I will always promote and support technical education.”



