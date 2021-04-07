OTC holds COVID-19 vaccine clinic on campus

More than 60 Ogeechee Technical College faculty, staff, students and family members received COVID-19 vaccinations Tuesday during a college sponsored clinic in the Oak Room at the Natural Resources Building on campus.

Ogeechee Tech partnered with Ben Ross of Forest Heights Pharmacy to administer the Moderna vaccine doses to the OTC community. Second doses will be administered May 4.



“Conversations about hosting an on-site internal clinic began last fall,” said Felicia Barefoot, Ogeechee Tech’s Exposure Control Coordinator.

“We are incredibly grateful to Ben Ross for serving as our on-site pharmacist and helping our campus community secure their first doses here at OTC.”

The benefit was two-fold for several OTC students, Barefoot said.

The clinic provided an opportunity for about a dozen students from Practical Nursing, Pharmacy Technology, and Paramedicine programs to gain real-world experience preparing and administering vaccines.

“I had the opportunity to serve in the observation area to make sure we were prepared in case anyone had immediate reactions to the vaccine,” said Taylor Rogers, a student in OTC’s Paramedicine program. “It has been really helpful to be able to get practical experience like this while in my program. It makes things easier once you get out into the real world.”



