OTC grad David Rogers to address college’s class of 2024

Ogeechee Technical College alumnus and 2023 Distinguished Alumni winner David Rogers will offer the commencement address at the college’s 2024 Spring graduation ceremony set for Thursday, May 9 at 7 p.m. inside Hanner Fieldhouse.

Rogers graduated from Ogeechee Tech in July 2002, earning his Diploma and Associate of Applied Technology in Computer Information Systems. While in college, Rogers began his career with Georgia Technologies as a part-time technician. After graduation, he was given the opportunity to move into a full-time position with the company and he said that’s where he began to utilize the education he received from OTC in the real world.

In 2007, Rogers was named chief operating officer at Georgia Technologies. Seven years later, in 2014, he was offered equal ownership in the company in recognition of his outstanding work in changing the business model to a managed IT services company. The change provided businesses of all sizes the opportunity to obtain affordable and quality information technology services. In 2019, Rogers purchased the company from the other shareholders and became sole owner of Georgia Technologies.

“We are excited to have David Rogers as our 2024 Ogeechee Tech commencement keynote speaker,” said Christy Rikard, assistant vice president for Student Affairs. “David is a wonderful example of how technical education is not only for those looking to enter the workforce, but also for those who may have dreams of owning their own businesses one day.”

Rogers is active in the community as a part of the Statesboro Blue Mile Technology Advisory Committee and the OTC Cybersecurity Advisory Committee. He serves as a volunteer coach for various recreation and competitive sports teams and is a Sunday school teacher in his local church. He was recognized for his expertise when he won Best of the Boro in 2022 for Computer Service.

Associates degrees, diplomas, technical certificates of credit and Georgia High School Equivalency diplomas will be awarded at the annual ceremony.