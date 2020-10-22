OTC goes virtual with State of College address

Earlier this month, Ogeechee Technical College President, Lori Durden, delivered a virtual State of the College address to students, staff and the community.

The State of the College address normally takes place on campus in the Joseph E. Kennedy auditorium, but it was held virtually due to COVID-19 occupancy precautions.

“This year’s state of the college will most definitely look a little different,” Durden said in her opening statement. “Even though things have changed, our commitment to our mission and our students hasn’t. You have amazed me with your resilience and your ability to adapt, and that’s not just superficial words, I have the data to prove it.”

Despite the pandemic, enrollment for Fall 2020 is up 4% over last year. Only one other college in the Technical College System of Georgia saw an increase during the same period.

Additionally, the number of dual enrollment students increased by 8% since last year and OTC achieved the highest dual enrollment conversion rate in the system – dual enrollment students who enroll at OTC after they graduate high school.

“This is a direct reflection of the work our faculty are doing in the classroom and the work our student support personnel are doing outside of it,” Durden said. “Not only did we recruit new students, we did a great job at retaining existing ones.”

Other highlights included new A/C training units for Air Conditioning Technology, new virtual welding trainers, a new cardiac simulator, upgrades to campus signage, and major renovations to spaces for Early Childhood Care & Education, Practical Nursing and the Library.

Durden explained that continuing OTC’s success despite current challenges is the goal moving forward.

“My top priority for this year is simply teaching and graduating students in the safest and most effective way we can, despite today’s circumstances… We have proven that we can adapt and overcome challenging times, and this is what will keep Ogeechee Tech relevant well into the future.”



