OTC episode of Amazon series premieres Thursday

Ogeechee Technical College will make its debut on the award-winning Amazon Prime TV series "The College Tour" with a special premiere 7 p.m. Thursday, January 29, inside the Emma Kelly Theater.

The film will offer viewers an insider's look at life, learning and community at OTC. Attendees will be among the first to view the full episode before its public release January 30.

Hosted by "Amazing Race" winner and onscreen personality, Alex Boylan, "The College Tour" is a nationally recognized TV series that tells the story of colleges and universities through the perspectives of their students, giving prospective students and their families a real sense of campus culture, academics, student life and opportunity.

"Ogeechee Tech offers the perfect blend of opportunity and value," Boylan said. "You can really feel how everyone, faculty, staff, and students, is working together toward the same goal: helping students launch successful careers in the local workforce."

Filmed during the first week of the fall semester in August 2025, the episode features 10 students from a variety of programs who share their personal experiences, career goals and what drew them to OTC. From health sciences to personal care, and service and maintenance, the stories highlight the training, faculty and campus environment that make OTC a place to learn and grow.

"In my 15 years of higher ed marketing, this is easily one of my favorite and most impactful projects I have had the pleasure of working on," said Sean Payne, executive director for Public Relations and Marketing at OTC. "We have amazing students here at OTC. This episode is more than just a showcase of our institution, it's proof of how determination, hard work and collaboration can lead to life change."

After the premiere, Ogeechee Tech's episode will be available to stream on Jan. 30 on the college's website at www.ogeecheetech.edu/collegetour. The episode will premiere on Amazon Prime in June, bringing OTC's story to a national audience.

Limited seating in the Emma Kelly Theater is still available for the premiere. To reserve a seat or for more information about the premiere or the Amazon Prime launch, visit www.ogeecheetech.edu/collegetour.

Students and programs featured in the OTC episode of "The College Tour" include: