OTC, Chamber to create ag scholar endowment

The Statesboro-Bulloch Chamber of Commerce has signed an agreement with the Ogeechee Technical College Foundation to establish an endowment for the creation of the “Statesboro-Bulloch Chamber of Commerce Agribusiness Scholarship” benefitting students at Ogeechee Tech.

“Agribusiness is Georgia and Bulloch County’s largest industry, and the Chamber of Commerce wanted to strengthen our partnership with Ogeechee Tech and support the vital future of agriculture through this great project,” said former chamber chair, Bob Mikell.

A contribution of at least $25,000 is necessary to fully fund a scholarship through the foundation.

From those funds each award recipient will have the cost of their tuition covered for two semesters. The agreement stipulates that the scholarship is to be awarded to students who plan to pursue a career in agriculture or an agriculture-related business and who are enrolled in the Agribusiness, Veterinary Technology, Fish and Wildlife Management, or the Diesel Technology program.

The scholarship shall be awarded competitively to different recipients on an annual basis or semi-annual basis.

“Partnerships like this are what power the purpose of Ogeechee Tech,” said Michelle Davis, VP of College Advancement. “We are working together to make sure we are meeting the needs of our community while also providing opportunities for students to make their career dreams a reality.”



