OTC announces two key appointments

Ogeechee Technical College announces the appointments of Christine Webb, CPA, CGFM, as vice president for Administration and Heather Merritt as the executive director for Human Resources.

According to a release from Ogeechee Tech, Webb assumes the role following the retirement of longtime administrator Eyvonne Hart, who helped the college’s financial growth, infrastructure expansion, and its administrative excellence for more than 30 years.

Heather Merritt



Merritt returns to OTC with more than two decades of experience in HR leadership, and she said with a deep personal and professional connection to the college and the community it serves.

Webb brings more than two decades of experience in governmental accounting, auditing and compliance. Her career has focused on a commitment to operational excellence, internal controls and strategic financial planning.

Most recently, she served as Compliance and Internal Controls officer for Dorchester County, South Carolina, where she led financial system conversions, streamlined audit processes and implemented countywide financial policies. Prior to that, Webb served as Director of Compliance, Standards & Internal Controls for Beaufort County, S.C.

“Christine’s deep expertise in financial operations and her proven ability to lead cross-functional teams make her a tremendous asset to Ogeechee Tech,” said OTC President Lori Durden. “We’re excited to welcome her to the leadership team and look forward to the impact she’ll make as we continue to grow and evolve.”

Merritt, who holds both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in Human Resource Management, has spent her career of finding and hiring the right people for the right jobs across a range of industries, including manufacturing, logistics and warehousing.

Her leadership experience includes managing large-scale workforce expansions, directing change management initiatives and fostering inclusive and high-performing workplace cultures. Most recently, she served as HR manager at Seco Ecoplastic, where she led major transitions in HR systems and employee policy development.

“I understand my responsibility as an HR professional is twofold: to be a trusted resource for our people while also supporting the business and its long-term success,” Merritt said. “I believe deeply in the power of people and their role in driving business outcomes.”

Webb holds certifications as a Certified Public Accountant and Certified Government Financial Manager. She is an active member of several professional associations, including the Association of Government Accountants and the Government Finance Officers Association, and regularly participates in continuing education and leadership development initiatives.

Merritt’s relationship with OTC spans nearly 30 years. In 1996, she earned her GED on the college’s campus, later completing a diploma in Business and Office Technology in 1998. As a student, she held roles in the bookstore, business office and served as Public Relations Specialist for Student Council. OTC is also where she met her husband in 1997, a tradition continued by their son, who dual-enrolled in the Welding program in 2020.

“Ogeechee Tech is more than a place of work for me, it’s home,” said Merritt. “I’m honored to return and contribute to the same institution that gave me my start.”



