OTC Adult Education instructor Tina Scott nominated for Teacher of the Year

Tina Scott, an Adult Education instructor at Ogeechee Technical College, has been nominated by her colleagues for the 2023 TCSG Office of Adult Education Outstanding Teacher of the Year Award.

“Teaching takes a level of patience, grace, and flexibility that few have. Tina has it all, she is one of our diamonds and sharpens everyone around her,” said OTC President, Lori Durden. “Recognition for her years of service and instruction in Adult Education are long overdue.”

Scott, a resident of Sylvania, has taught Adult Education for 25 years and has helped hundreds of students obtain a High School Equivalency, many have entered the workforce or gone on to pursue higher credentials.

“This was an easy choice for me,” said Samantha Smith, dean of Adult Education. “I nominated Tina without hesitation because she not only meets all the requirements set forth by TCSG for the award recipient, but she is a dedicated instructor and fierce advocate for her students and the Adult Education program.”

The Office of Adult Education Outstanding Teacher of the Year program is designed to recognize and honor the most outstanding Adult Education teachers who make significant contributions to the field through instruction, innovation, and leadership. The chosen instructors also participate in school and community activities, understand the importance of and are committed to the Adult Education profession, and exemplify excellence.

In addition to carrying the distinguished title, the recipient will receive a cash award of $500. The Office of Adult Education at TCSG also awards $2,500 to the program to support the acquisition of curricula materials. The four regional winners and the state winner will be announced during the 2023 EAGLE Leadership Institute held in Atlanta on March 1-2, 2023.