Original First African Baptist Church celebrates Retired Educators Day
The Pastor, Rev. Christopher M. Culbreth, and members of Original First African Baptist Church celebrated Retired Educators Day in November 2023. - photo by Special to the Herald

The Rev. Dr. Cherry Brewton Moody, a retired educator, planned the informative program.  Glennera Martin, president of Bulloch Retired Educators, greeted more than 100 persons in attendance. 

The Rev. Dr. Cherry Brewton Moody introduced Brantley Simmons, a local educator at Langston Chapel Middle School. Simmons shared an outstanding tribute to educators. He informed those present of the importance of an education and how education made a difference in his life as well as others.  

He also recognized a retired educator in the congregation, Mrs. Margie Grant. He spoke about how she contributed to his success as an educator.  

Rev. Culbreth commended Simmons for a noteworthy message, and Rev. Dr. Cherry Brewton Moody thanked all participants.


