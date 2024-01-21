Original First African Baptist Church celebrates Retired Educators Day

The Pastor, Rev. Christopher M. Culbreth, and members of Original First African Baptist Church celebrated Retired Educators Day in November 2023.

The Rev. Dr. Cherry Brewton Moody, a retired educator, planned the informative program. Glennera Martin, president of Bulloch Retired Educators, greeted more than 100 persons in attendance.

The Rev. Dr. Cherry Brewton Moody introduced Brantley Simmons, a local educator at Langston Chapel Middle School. Simmons shared an outstanding tribute to educators. He informed those present of the importance of an education and how education made a difference in his life as well as others.

He also recognized a retired educator in the congregation, Mrs. Margie Grant. He spoke about how she contributed to his success as an educator.

Rev. Culbreth commended Simmons for a noteworthy message, and Rev. Dr. Cherry Brewton Moody thanked all participants.



