Optim-Tattnall earns national recognition

For the seventh consecutive year Optim Medical Center-Tattnall was named one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Joint Replacement for 2020 according to a national study by Healthgrade, the leading online resource for information about physicians and hospitals.

Also, Healthgrades recognized Optim-Tattnall for three specific clinical achievements:

* Five-Star Recipient for Total Knee Replacement for 9 Years in a Row (2012-2020)

* Five-Star Recipient for Total Hip Replacement for 7 Years in a Row (2014-2020)

* Five-Star Recipient for Spinal Fusion Surgery for 5 Years in a Row (2016-2020)

Optim-Tattnall is one of only two hospitals in Georgia to receive the America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Joint Replacement honor and it is the only hospital in the state to earn all three distinctions year after year.

“Earning these ratings year after year reflects our singular attention to the high-quality, patient-focused care that drives everything we do, in every department, each and every day,” said Don G. Aaron, MD, chief medical officer at Optim Medical Center-Tattnall. “These ratings are based on our clinical results and are an extremely meaningful difference in clinical outcomes for our patients.”





Determining America’s best hospitals

For its analysis, Healthgrades evaluated approximately 45 million Medicare inpatient records over a three-year period from 2016-2018 for nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide to assess hospital performance.

Based on Healthgrades findings, patients treated at an America's 100 Best Hospitals for Joint Replacement have, on average, a 62.5% lower risk of experiencing a complication while in the hospital than if they were treated in hospitals that did not receive the award.

“Consumers have many choices when it comes to choosing a hospital where to receive care and the choice can be a matter of life and death,” said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Healthgrades. “America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Joint Replacement recognizes those hospitals that have proven their dedication to quality care and exceptional outcomes over time and we applaud their efforts and achievement.”





A team effort

Rob Snipes, CEO of Optim Medical Center-Tattnall, all orthopedic and neurosurgery doctors, and all staff, who work there are proud to consistently receive national recognition for their orthopedic and spine outcomes.

“We are equally as proud of the team of dedicated women and men who help to achieve these awards and celebrate the efforts of each and every caregiver and employee that plays an important role in making Optim Medical Center-Tattnall’s care exceptiona,” Snipes said.

Snipes also pointed that Optim-Tattnall’s partnerships with Optim Orthopedics, Spivey Orthopedic Clinics, and other notable practices focused on orthopedic and musculoskeletal care also play a key role in superior patient outcomes.

“These achievements are a tremendous benefit to our patients and the bottom line is, quality does matter,” Snipes said. “This recognition of the exceptional care Optim Medical Center-Tattnall delivers is a testament to our expertise and the continuous pursuit of excellence that our team of caregivers demonstrate day in, day out.”



