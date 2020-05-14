Optim to resume elective surgeries, procedures

Optim Health System announced that the temporary holds placed on elective surgery and outpatient procedures due to COVID-19 have been lifted.

According to Optim officials, the decision to resume was based, in part, on guidelines from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the American Hospital Association, the American College of Surgeons, the American Society of Anesthesiologists, the Association of Perioperative Nurses and the Gov. Brian Kemp.

“We understand the lingering concerns about COVID-19 might still be causing some hesitation in scheduling or rescheduling a surgery or procedure,” said David Perry, Optim Health System CEO. “Our team has always championed a culture of safety and patient-focused orthopedic and interventional pain care at Optim Surgery Center and Optim Medical Center-Tattnall, and we have been incredibly proactive adding protocols as COVID-19 has evolved.”

In a release, Optim outlined some of the enhanced safety and protection steps:

· Entry points are limited and secured

· Everyone entering the hospital or surgery center is required to wear a mask while in the facility

· Patients and visitors must clear a set of COVID-19 screening questions prior to arriving at the hospital or surgery center for scheduled procedures, and then again upon arrival accompanied by temperature checks

· Patients are being asked to only bring one visitor, if possible, and that visitor much be 18 years of age or older

· Physical distancing is required and supported in all areas, including limited seating and access to common areas

· Frequent disinfection and sanitation of surfaces in all areas

· Physicians and staff must clear a set of COVID-19 screening questions at the start of their shift, and have their temperature checked multiple times throughout their shift

· Strict infection prevention procedures are being followed, with operating rooms, procedure rooms and equipment thoroughly sanitized between every use

· Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) is strictly used in all surgeries and procedures

Focusing on the patient first and foremost, Optim Surgery Center and Optim Medical Center-Tattnall have become some of the most awarded and accredited facilities in the region for safety, quality and compassion in delivering world class care, Perry said.

“Safety and high-quality care are our top priorities,” Perry said. “Despite having no COVID-19 cases at our surgery center in Savannah or our hospital in Reidsville, we continue to be vigilant in applying our enhanced safety protocols. We are serious about protecting the health and well-being of our patients, our employees and providers, and everyone in the communities we serve and share.”

Patients who would like to schedule their elective surgery or outpatient procedure should first visit their orthopedic or interventional pain management provider.