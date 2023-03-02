Optim Health System names Julie Wittwer chief financial officer

Optim Health System announces Julie Wittwer, an experienced healthcare finance executive, has been named the chief financial officer for Optim Health System, including the hospitals in Reidsville and Sylvania, Optim Orthopedics in Statesboro, several outreach clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers in Savannah and Brunswick.

Wittwer comes to Optim with more than 20 years of experience in accounting and financial leadership. Most recently she served as CFO for South Texas Surgical Hospital in Corpus Christi, TX. Prior to that she was the CFO for Physicians Medical Center of Santa Fe in Santa Fe, NM, and the Controller for Los Alamos Medical Center in Los Alamos, NM.

She earned her bachelor’s degree in accounting from Brigham Young University in Provo, UT.

“Julie has a strong healthcare background with extensive experience as a finance leader,” said David Perry, CEO of Optim Health System. “Her vast knowledge of operational efficiencies, financial stability, and process improvements will help ensure sustainability and the achievement of our organization’s financial goals. We are excited to welcome Julie to our executive team.”

With the addition of Wittwer, the core Optim Health System executive team includes Chief Executive Officer David Perry, Chief Operating Officer John Salandi and Chief Nursing and Clinical Operations Officer Lora Duncan.

“Optim Health System has a strong team of dedicated administrative and physician leaders, medical staff and functional specialists who are all committed to the communities we serve,” Wittwer said. “We are well-positioned to continue fulfilling our role as one of the region’s premier healthcare providers and I’m excited to join Optim and be a part of its mission of transforming healthcare through compassionate care.”



