‘Operation Safe Disposal’ underway for holiday boxes

Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful and the City of Statesboro are once again making the “Operation Safe Disposal” program available during the holiday season for Statesboro residents.

According to Amanda Clements, coordinator for Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful, the program offers citizens a safe alternative to disposing of boxes for TVs, computer gaming systems, sound systems or other valuables. By providing separate waste containers, citizens do not have to place such items curbside for potential burglars to see in neighborhoods, she said.

Waste containers are provided for drop off gift boxes, packing materials and wrapping paper now through Jan. 13 at the following four locations:

• Statesboro Police Department (25 W Grady St)

• Statesboro Fire Department Station #2 (1533 Fair Rd)

• Statesboro Public Works (5 Braswell St)

• Statesboro Wastewater Treatment Plant (302 Briarwood Rd)

No Christmas trees, household garbage, yard waste or other such items should be placed in these containers.

Residents looking to dispose of or recycle their Christmas trees, can participate in Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful’s “Bring One for the Chipper” event which will last through January 14.

City of Statesboro Public Works will host a drop-off location for trees now through January 13 during normal operating hours. AgSouth Farm Credit will host a drop-off and chipping event in its rear parking lot on Saturday, January 14 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

• AgSouth Farm Credit (40 S Main St.)

• City of Statesboro Public Works (5 Braswell St.)

Those who bring their Christmas tree to be recycled on January 14 at Ag South will be given complimentary seeds for planting, seedlings, and free mulch upon request.

For more information, contact Clements with Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful at amanda.clements@statesboroga.gov.