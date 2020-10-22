Only 20 new COVID cases in Bulloch since Sunday

With only 20 new COVID-19 cases reported since Sunday, Bulloch County continues a month-long decline in the incidence of new cases.

Public Safety/Emergency Management Agency Director Ted Wynn said Bulloch recorded two new cases Wednesday and seven on Thursday. The county has now recorded 3,037 COVID cases, which have resulted in 33 deaths and 139 local residents being hospitalized since the pandemic began in March.

Bulloch EMS has transported a total of 127 people with probable COVID-19 and 136 with confirmed cases, he said.

Georgia reported 1,273 new cases on Wednesday and 1,824 on Thursday, bringing the state’s total number of confirmed cases up to 345,535. Georgia reported 28 deaths on Wednesday and 27 on Thursday, raising the death toll to 7,729.

As of Thursday afternoon, 222,766 Americans had died from coronavirus, and the U.S. had recorded 8,386,634 confirmed cases, according to statistics from the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

Bulloch Schools

Bulloch County Schools recorded four new cases on Thursday. The schools system now has had a total of 115 COVID cases since Aug. 17.

Local colleges

Georgia Southern University reported 19 new total cases for the week of Oct. 12–18, the third straight week new cases were under 20 for the week. Sixteen of the cases were on the Statesboro campus.

Georgia Southern will report again next Monday, Oct. 26.

Since Monday, East Georgia State College reported three new cases. Two on its Statesboro campus and one at Swainsboro. The college has had a total of 92 cases across its three campuses since Aug. 17.

Ogeechee Technical College reported three new COVID cases on its campuses the week of Oct. 12–18. The college has had a total of 35 cases across its campuses since Aug. 17.

OTC will report again next Monday, Oct. 26.

Testing sites

The Bulloch County Health Department, 1 W. Altman St. in Statesboro, continues to serve as a COVID-19 testing site, or specimen point of collection. It operates 8 a.m. till noon Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. To schedule a free test, call (855) 473-4374 or visit www.sehdph.org/covid-19, where a test can be scheduled online.

Additional free COVID-19 testing continues Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon at Luetta Moore Park, 121 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.