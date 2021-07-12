One man shot during party at Boro complex

One man was shot following an argument at a Statesboro apartment complex early Sunday morning, and Statesboro police are asking witnesses to come forward with information.

Capt. Jared Akins said about 1:20 a.m. Sunday morning, a Statesboro patrol officer was on a routine traffic stop on Highway 67 when he heard multiple gunshots coming from Cottage Row Apartments. Cottage Row is adjacent the Aspen Heights Complex off Fair Road.

“The officer responded along with several others and observed a chaotic scene with multiple people fleeing the complex,” Akins said.

He said several apartments had been struck by gunfire, along with several vehicles.

Shortly after, a 19-year-old man arrived at East Georgia Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the back.

The man was later transported to Memorial Health Medical Center in Savannah. Akins said he was listed in stable condition Monday morning.

Akins said multiple detectives responded to process the scene at Cottage Row, which was extensive, and to interview witnesses.

“It appears as though a large party, promoted through social media, was being held at one of the apartments,” Akins said. “An argument broke out, which led to an exchange of gunfire between two groups.”

Management of Cottage Row is cooperating in the investigation, he said.

Detectives are asking for any witnesses to the shooting to contact them. Detective Katie Reese is the lead on the case and can be reached at (912) 764-9911. Anonymous tips may be submitted to tips@statesboroga.gov.