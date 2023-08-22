UPDATE WITH IDENTIFICATION OF VICTIM: One dead, two children critical after Tuesday accident

An accident Tuesday afternoon in Statesboro left a local woman dead, two children in critical condition and another adult and child in serious condition.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, a Nissan Versa sedan was heading west on Jones Mill Road about 2:15 p.m. The driver of the Versa did not yield to traffic at the intersection of the Highway 301 Bypass and was stuck on the passenger side by a Cadillac SUV.

The collision caused the ejection of one child in the Versa and caused another to be entrapped. The driver of the Nissan died at the scene, the GSP said.

Bulloch County Deputy Coroner Chuck Francis identified the deceased driver as Shatasha M. Fields, 36, of Statesboro.

Firefighters with the Statesboro Fire Department were able to extract the entrapped child and that child along with the child who was ejected were taken by Bulloch County EMS to East Georgia Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

The children were then air lifted to Memorial Hospital in Savannah, Francis said.

According to the GSP, the driver of the Cadillac and a child in the vehicle were transported to East Georgia Regional in serious condition.

The Georgia State Patrol Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team will investigate the circumstances of the accident and issue a full report at a later date.



