Older Portal couple dead after Monday crash near Hopeulikit

A senior married couple from Portal died when their pickup truck left U.S. Highway 25 near the Hopeulikit intersection and struck a power pole in a single-vehicle accident around 11:30 a.m. Monday.

The driver, Perry Cobb, 90, and his wife, Vendora Cobb, 86, were pronounced dead at the scene after being ejected from the vehicle, according to Bulloch County Coroner Richard Pylant. He released their identities later Monday afternoon, after family members had been notified.

“We think the accident was due to a medical emergency for the driver,” Pylant told the Statesboro Herald.

He said he didn’t know whether Mr. Cobb experienced a heart attack or stroke but believes it may have been an event of that kind.

Trooper Christian Clark from Georgia State Patrol Post 45 was investigating the accident, the post secretary said, but he had not been reached for information on the accident by 5 p.m. Monday.

Online media organization Grice Connect reported that the vehicle, a 2003 Chevy S-10 pickup, was traveling south on U.S. 25 when it left the roadway along the curve near the U.S. Highway 80 intersection and hit a culvert and then a power pole. The highway was blocked for a time until Georgia Power could replace the broken pole and secure the power line.