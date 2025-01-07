By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge expansion gains final approval
Okefenokee
The sun sets over water lilies and cypress trees along the remote Red Trail wilderness water trail of Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge, Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Fargo, Ga. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File)
ATLANTA – The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) will move forward with a plan to expand the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge the swamp’s supporters hope will help sink a proposed titanium mine, the federal agency announced Friday. The planned expansion of about 22,000 acres got an enthusiastic reception during a 55-day public comment period. The agency received about 30,000 comments generally supportive of the proposal from all 50 states and 36 countries.
