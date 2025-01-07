Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge expansion gains final approval

ATLANTA – The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) will move forward with a plan to expand the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge the swamp’s supporters hope will help sink a proposed titanium mine, the federal agency announced Friday. The planned expansion of about 22,000 acres got an enthusiastic reception during a 55-day public comment period. The agency received about 30,000 comments generally supportive of the proposal from all 50 states and 36 countries.