Ogeechee Technical College recognizes 83 scholarship awards

The Ogeechee Technical College Foundation recently held its annual scholarship dinner in the Oak Room of the Jack Hill Building on the college campus. The 83 awards recognized at the banquet are the most since the college was founded in 1986.

“It’s an honor to be here and see the future of our community is in good hands as we celebrate a room full of students who are taking the next steps toward fulfilling their dreams,” said Adam Kennedy, president of the Ogeechee Technical College Foundation.

Following Kennedy’s welcome address were remarks from students Ann Hester, recipient of the Mary Betts Cotten Patriotism Endowed Scholarship and Patrick Lewis, recipient of the Brannen Scholarship.

Lewis, who is enrolled in OTC’s Echocardiography program expressed how his life circumstances no longer afforded him the opportunity to seek traditional means of financial aid, and that the scholarship he was awarded helped provide significant financial stability.

“The generosity of Mr. George Brannen and the other donors is what allows someone like me to be able to take the opportunities we are given,” he said. “Their generosity allows us to attend school and learn the skills needed to have better career choices and to become our best selves.”

Among the awards were two new scholarships, specifically for students from Screven County: the Huldah. C Mingledorff Endowed Scholarship (four endowments), and The Bobby Smith Memorial Endowed Scholarship.

Additionally, there were two new scholarships specific to Evans County students: the Julie Bass Sikes Memorial Scholarship, and Mikell Corey Waters Memorial Scholarship. Also, 14 students received The Gretchen K. Corbin Last Mile Fund Scholarship, which provides direct and immediate assistance to students nearing graduation.

“Because tuition and state funding do not fully cover the cost of an education, OTC relies on annual gifts and endowments to help enhance student support through scholarships and resources,” said Michelle Davis, VP for College Advancement. “Every gift you make to Ogeechee Tech is an investment in this community and helps make difference in the lives of our students.”

Scholarship applications are accepted prior to the start of each semester and are reviewed by Ogeechee Tech board members and community volunteers, along with faculty and staff. Through the funding of endowments and annual iGot donations, scholarship funds may be used for tuition, fees, and books.