Ogeechee Tech Dental Assisting program awards pins to six graduates

Six students in the Dental Assisting program at Ogeechee Technical College received their pins in an annual pinning ceremony held in the Joseph E. Kennedy Auditorium on July 22.

Yvonne Jenkins, OTC’s Dental Assisting program director, welcomed the crowd of friends and family members and talked about how hard the students worked to earn their diploma.

“This group started out right in the heart of the pandemic, but we are graduating six fantastic students this year. People have no idea how much goes into their education to make them the wonderful healthcare providers they are going to be,” said Jenkins. “They have to learn dental anatomy, human anatomy, procedures, instruments, nutrition, preventive dentistry, and infection control among other things. They have worked very, very hard to get to this point.”

The six students who received their pins were: Mary Bazzle, Zykerriah Davis, Chiquita Johnson, Jaime Lindall-Taros, Shania Mikell and Brittany Phillips.

Lindall-Taros addressed the crowd after receiving her pin and reminisced on how much she’s grown since the program started.