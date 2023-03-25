Ogeechee Area Hospice Board of Directors honors attorney Van Pool, who is retiring

The Ogeechee Area Hospice Board of Directors honored its long-time attorney Vandever Pool at its March meeting on Friday. Pool recently announced his retirement.

Ogeechee Area Hospice’s founder and former executive director Nancy Bryant was on hand for the special presentation. On behalf of the board and staff, Bryant expressed thanks to the Statesboro attorney as he retires from private practice. A portrait of Pool was unveiled and will be placed in the agency’s Bethany Community Center.

For more than 30 years, Pool rendered legal representation, support and professional guidance to Ogeechee Area Hospice. Despite all his other obligations and responsibilities, Van was committed to safeguarding Bulloch County’s only hometown, community funded, non-profit hospice.

A release from Ogeechee Area Hospice stated: “Van has followed Ogeechee Area Hospice throughout its journey from inception as Ogeechee Home Health in 1994 to its groundbreaking as Statesboro’s first and only hospice inpatient facility. Van has been a guiding light as Ogeechee Area Hospice navigated the paths necessary to create such a vital service to our community.”

Ogeechee Area Hospice Executive Director Vanessa Ramirez said, “We will never be able to adequately thank Van for his dedicated service to our hospice and our community.

“Ogeechee Area Hospice Board of Directors, physicians, staff and volunteers thank Mr. Pool for his service and wish him a happy retirement.”