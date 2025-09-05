Officials: 475 people detained during Thursday immigration raid at megasite battery plant construction site

SAVANNAH — A Homeland Security official said 475 individuals were detained Thursday during an immigration raid at the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America megasite in Ellabell.

Steven Schrank, special agent in charge, Homeland Security Investigations (a branch of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE) addressed reporters at a news briefing Friday to discuss the operation, which he described as “the largest single-site enforcement operation in the history of Homeland Security Investigations.”

“This has been a multi-month criminal investigation,” said Schrank, who confirmed that authorities had received leads from community members and former workers over the past year in support of the investigation, dubbed “Operation Low Voltage” in a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Georgia.

The operation concerned collecting evidence related to the unlawful employment of illegal aliens working at both Hyundai and its affiliated contractors.

“This operation underscores our commitment to protecting jobs for Georgians and Americans, ensuring a level playing field for businesses that comply with the law,” Schrank said.

Hundreds of ICE and Homeland Security agents executed the federal search warrant at the HL-GA Battery Company, LLC, in Ellabell, which sits next to Hyundai’s electric-vehicle producing Metaplant. LG Energy Solutions – the parent company of HL-GA Battery – is currently partnering with Hyundai in building the adjacent battery plant, which is scheduled to open in 2026.

Mary Beth Kennedy, a senior public relations specialist for HL-GA Battery Company, released the following statement Thursday afternoon in response to the law enforcement raid: "HL-GA Battery Company is cooperating fully with the appropriate authorities regarding activity at our construction site. To assist their work, we have paused construction."

The majority of the 475 people detained are South Korean nationals and most were taken to the D. Ray James Correctional Facility in Folkston in South Georgia, for further processing.

At Friday’s press conference, Schrank said that while some of the detained workers illegally crossed the U.S. border, others entered the country legally, but had expired visas or had entered on a visa waiver that prohibited them from working. He said some of those detained worked for the battery manufacturer, while others were employed by contractors and subcontractors at the construction site.

No “substantial” uses of force were used in the process of detainment, said Schrank. According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, several people attempted to flee the location, running into a sewage pond located on the premises. One agent suffered a minor laceration welt, said Schrank.

The Georgia State Patrol and the Georgia Department of Public Safety each previously confirmed they assisted federal agencies in serving the warrant as well.

The investigation is ongoing, and no criminal charges have been announced as of Friday, Schrank confirmed.

Hyundai Metaplant

Operations at Hyundai’s EV manufacturing plant weren’t interrupted by the raid. Hyundai Motor Company said in a statement Friday:

“As of today, it is our understanding that none of those detained is directly employed by Hyundai Motor Company. We prioritize the safety and well-being of everyone working at the site and comply with all laws and regulations wherever we operate.”