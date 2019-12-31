Octavia Phillips earns EGRMC's latest DAISY Award

Octavia Phillips, RN, a nurse on the Medical/Surgical Unit at East Georgia Regional Medical Center, was recently awarded the hospital’s DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. Octavia began her nursing career at EGRMC in June 2018, after graduating from nursing school and earning her RN license in May 2018.

Octavia was nominated by a family member of a patient. An excerpt from the nomination form, sharing Octavia’s passion for nursing reads:

“When I came to visit the hospital after church, I felt like the nurses might be bitter to work on a Sunday and care for my ‘mean at times’ family member. Her condition left her very irritable and hostile towards others, as she has very little quality of life. When I walked in her clean room, she was sitting in her bed smiling for the first time in years that I can remember! She looked up at me with that smile and said ‘You won’t believe how good I’m being treated.’

“She told me that Octavia had treated her like a real person. For those of us without chronic illnesses, we don’t understand how it feels to be at the mercy of others for basic care needs. She expressed to me how Ms. Phillips made her feel valued, heard, and respected. By the end of my visit, I witnessed what my family member had been talking about.

“Octavia never complained when she asked for a snack or for more medicine; in fact, she seemed happy to serve others. It is rare to find people with these qualities, so I felt compelled (as someone who never gives customer feedback) to leave this note so she can be acknowledged for her professionalism and dedication to her trade. Today was the first time my family member has ever dreaded returning to her home from a hospital. Thank you, Octavia!”

“I am extremely proud and thankful to have Octavia on our nursing team,” said Marie Burdett, BSN, RN, Chief Nursing Officer at East Georgia Regional Hospital. “She is passionate about doing the right thing for her patients, and nurses from her heart. Octavia is very deserving of this recognition."





The award is part of the DAISY Foundation's program to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day. The DAISY Awards are given throughout the year at presentations given in front of the nurse’s colleagues, physicians, patients, and visitors.

The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, CA, and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.



