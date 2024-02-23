Obituary - Edward Richard Fox

ST. PETERSBURG BEACH, Fla. -- Edward Richard Fox, known fondly as Ed to his family and friends, age 65, passed away in St. Petersburg, Florida, on February 17, 2024.

A native of Cocoa Beach, Florida, where he was born on January 28, 1959, Ed was a creative soul, an artist and writer whose works brought joy and reflection to all who experienced them.

Ed resided in St Pete Beach in his final years, where he found tranquility and inspiration for his art and stories.

He shared an inseparable bond with his Yellow Naped Amazon parrot, Cocoa, his constant companion for more than three decades.

He leaves behind a loving family: siblings, Meri Fox-Szauter and her husband, Paul; Mike Fox and his wife, Carol; Laura Fox-Goharioon and her husband, Alex; Terry Hornsby and her husband, Jess; cousins, Cathy Chalmers, Dana Shreve (Steve); his aunt, Mary White and her husband, Daniel; and numerous cherished nieces and nephews.

Ed rejoins his late parents, Tim and Ann Fox, in eternal rest.

To celebrate Ed's passion for avian companions, donations in his memory may be directed to the Bird Sanctuary, an organization he held dear. For those wishing to extend gestures of remembrance, please visit https://birdsofparadise.org/index.html.

A life marked by imagination and a deep connection to the natural world, Ed's legacy will continue in the hearts of those he touched. He will be profoundly missed.





Statesboro Herald, February 23, 2024

