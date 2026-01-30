NWS forecasting 1-4 inches of snow in Bulloch

Bulloch County is under a Winter Storm Watch from 7 a.m. Saturday morning to 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon and an Extreme Cold Watch from 7 p.m. Saturday through noon Sunday, according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

The forecast calls for a mixture of rain and snow to begin falling in the area early Saturday morning, switching to mostly snow by early afternoon. The accumulation of snow will be increasingly greater the farther north locations are of Interstate 16, the NWS model is predicting. Most of Bulloch will see between one and four inches of snow.

Also, temperatures are expected to drop during the day Saturday and through the night into Sunday, reaching a dangerous low of 15 degrees, with a wind chill near zero. Sunday night into Monday will see a similar temperature drop.

Trinity Episcopal Church is working with Bulloch County VOAD and will open a warming center for Bulloch residents in need beginning at 8 p.m. Friday and will stay open through Monday morning.

The church is located at 441 Country Club Road, off the Bypass, in Statesboro. All people coming to the church are advised by the Bulloch County Emergency Management Agency to “bring all personal belongings, including bedding and any items they need for the night, with them when they arrive, as storage and return access may be limited.”

Bulloch County Public Safety officials are advising all residents to limit their travel Saturday, as road conditions will become progressively more dangerous as the winter weather moves through. Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar issued a local state of emergency in anticipation of the effects of this weekend's winter storm on the city.

Bulloch County Schools announced that all games/activities this weekend are cancelled. If school operations change for Monday, the district announced it will inform families by 6 p.m. on Sunday.