No one injured in Deerfield home fire

A home in the Deerfield subdivision of Statesboro suffered significant damage Wednesday morning due to a fire that engulfed the backside of the house.

Deerfield is located off Lakeview Road, just north of Fletcher Park. No one was home and there were no injuries reported.

In an email he sent to the Statesboro Herald, Daniel Hall, a construction manager for NeSmith Construction Company, said a co-worker called 911 when she saw flames about 10:05 a.m. NeSmith has its office adjacent to the Lakeview Road entrance to Deerfield,

“I called 911 at 10:08 a.m. to give the operator the exact location of the property,” Hall said. “My co-worker called in a few minutes prior to say there was a fire, but did not know the confirmed address from where she could see the smoke from our office.”

Prior to firefighters arriving on the scene, Hall said he walked around the property checking to see if anyone was inside while he took photos.

At least six fire trucks from the Statesboro Fire Department were at the scene, along with dozens of firefighters and emergency personnel. The Bulloch County Fire Department sent two trucks and personnel.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.