No injuries in structure fire at business east of Brooklet

No one was injured in a structure fire at a business Saturday evening on Highway 80, about six miles east of Brooklet.

The Bulloch County Fire Department was called to 10341 Highway 80 East about 6 p.m. Saturday for a reported building on fire. Now called Transocean Project Management, which packs shipping containers, the business, just east of Wood Yard Road and about two miles west of Stilson, used to be a heavy equipment repair shop.

The building was fully involved when firefighters arrived and appeared to have suffered significant damage on the inside.

A worker who said he worked at the business said it was not open and no one was there when it started.







