Nine face drugs, weapons charges

Eight men and one juvenile were arrested Monday on drug trafficking and weapons charges following a raid on a Johnson St. home in Statesboro.

According to a release from the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation advised investigators with the Crime Suppression Team that the GBI had active warrants for Rakeil Lanier for trafficking methamphetamine and other charges. Information was provided that Lanier may be at the house at 223 Johnson Street, near the Denmark St. intersection in Statesboro.

Suppression team investigators along with K-9 units went to the house in an attempt to locate Lanier.

Upon arrival, the K-9 units made contact with numerous, armed men in the back yard of the residence, according to the release. As investigators approached the front of the residence, several of the men attempted to flee out of the front door.

All were detained and numerous loaded firearms were recovered along with cocaine, pills and 15 pounds of marijuana, the release stated.

“I would like to extend my thanks to all agencies who responded to assist in these arrests and give a special thanks to Bulloch County dispatchers who were able quickly send extra units to what became a volatile situation,” Sheriff Noel Brown said in the release.

“I encourage citizens to contact the Crime Suppression Team with any complaints of drug activity that you may suspect,” he said. “All complaints will remain anonymous and will be investigated thoroughly.”

The following individuals were arrested in the Monday raid:

Fayeon Joseph Dunning, 17, Bulloch St. – Four counts possession of firearm during commission of certain felonies, trafficking marijuana, possession with intent to distribute of cocaine, possession with intent of Schedule II controlled substance (Oxycodone), possession and use of drug related objects, four counts possession of firearm by minor.

Demarco Drevon Eason, 27, Harper Road, Metter – Three counts possession of firearm during commission of certain felonies, trafficking marijuana, possession with intent to distribute of cocaine, possession with intent of Schedule II controlled substance (Oxycodone), possession and use of drug related objects, three counts possession of firearm by a convicted felon, probation violation/robbery.

Damarian Karon Hamilton, 18, Kent St. – Four counts possession of firearm during commission of certain felonies, possession with intent to distribute of cocaine, possession with intent of Schedule II controlled substance (Oxycodone), possession and use of drug related objects, trafficking marijuana, theft by receiving firearm.

Tyrik Danquel Holly, 27, Denmark St. – Four counts possession of firearm during commission of certain felonies, trafficking marijuana, possession with intent to distribute of cocaine, possession with intent of Schedule II controlled substance (Oxycodone), possession and use of drug related objects.

Jermel Chaves Lanier, 19, Fletcher Drive – Three counts possession of firearm during commission of certain felonies, trafficking marijuana, possession with intent to distribute of cocaine, possession with intent of Schedule II controlled substance (Oxycodone), possession and use of drug related objects.

Rakeil Latrent Lanier, 25, Johnson St. – Four counts possession of firearm during commission of certain felonies, trafficking marijuana, trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute of cocaine, possession with intent of Schedule II controlled substance (Oxycodone), possession and use of drug related objects, possession of tools for commission of a crime, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, theft by receiving stolen property, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Rodriggas LaQuincy Scott, 21, Packinghouse Road – Four counts possession of firearm during commission of certain felonies, trafficking marijuana, two counts possession with intent to distribute of cocaine, possession with intent of Schedule II controlled substance (Oxycodone), possession and use of drug related objects, possession of cocaine within 1,000 yards of a park, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Isaiah Zyon Stovall, 17, Thomas Village – Three counts possession of firearm during commission of certain felonies, trafficking marijuana, possession with intent to distribute of cocaine, possession with intent of Schedule II controlled substance (Oxycodone), possession and use of drug related objects, three counts possession of firearm by minor.