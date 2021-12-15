Next Bulloch GOP meeting set for Jan. 8

The Bulloch County Republican Party January breakfast forum will feature State Senator Butch Miller, Republican candidate for lieutenant governor of Georgia as the guest speaker. Miller is currently the Senate Pro Tem – the highest ranking state senator in Georgia.

The breakfast forum will be held Jan. 8. The monthly meetings are usually held the first Saturday of each month, but one week later next month due to New Year’s Day. All breakfast meeting are held at Parkwood RV Park, 12188 Highway 301 South in Statesboro.

A RSVP may be made by sending an email to: bcgopbreakfastclub@gmail.com and then pay $10 at the door. An online reservation may be made at: bullochgop.org and pay $10.50 online.

Fellowship begins at 8 a.m., the breakfast line opens at 8:15 and the meeting begins at 8:30. The breakfast line closes at 9:30.

For more information or any questions call (912) 515-7141.

The program begins at 8:30 sharp with introduction of guests, prayer, pledge and announcements. Sen. Miller will begin his remarks around 8:45. All Republicans and unaffiliated persons are welcome. Membership is not required.

The speakers for the Feb. 5 meeting will be Bulloch County Commission Chairman Roy Thompson and Commissioner Curt Deal.