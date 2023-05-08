New traffic signals set to go live Wednesday at I-16/280 exit

Two new traffic signals are set to go live Wednesday at the U.S. Route 280 and Interstate16 interchange (Exit 143) in Pembroke in Bryan County.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, DOT crews are finishing the install of traffic signals at eastbound and westbound off ramps and restriping the intersections. Message boards will be in place to alert motorists of the new traffic signal locations and activation date.

While not expected to be in service for the Wednesday morning commute, the signal should be fully functional by mid-day, weather permitting, the DOT said in the release.

Local law enforcement will handle traffic control during activations to enhance safety.

The two traffic signals at the 280 and I-16 interchange are an interim operational improvement to enhance current travel around the new Bryan County Mega-Site development, which comprises more than 8,000 acres in the direct vicinity of Exit 143.

In other efforts in anticipation of the huge amount of growth expected from the building of the Hyundai EV factory, along with support industries in the area, the DOT is advancing three transportation projects – US 280 widening, I-16 Frontage Road and I-16 at Old Cuyler Road Interchange.

The road projects will support connectivity and provide more efficient access to new developments in Bryan County and the area, according to the DOT.

The three transportation projects include roadway widening and roundabouts along US 280 and the interchange ramps, a new Frontage Road along I-16, and a new interchange location on I-16 at Old Cuyler Road.

"The exact time may change due to weather conditions," the release said. "Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution, and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, stay alert and watch for workers

Real-time information on work status and traffic conditions is available by calling 511, visiting 511ga.org, or downloading the Georgia 511 app.