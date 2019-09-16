New stroke support group meets Tuesday at EGRMC

A new support group, open to people who have experienced a stroke or have a close loved one who has, will meet for the first time 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.

The specific location is the hospital’s education room, located on the first floor near the cafeteria.

Meeting the third Tuesday of alternating months, the Stroke Support Group is meant to provide “guest speakers, available resources, wonderful conversation and more,” the hospital states in the announcement. Participants will be encouraged to share their experiences and offer comfort and empowerment to one another.

“Many people don’t realize that stroke is the number one cause of disability in the United States,” said Bryan Realiza, EGRMC’s stroke and chest pain coordinator. “Because of this, life after a stroke can be quite an adjustment for patients and their family members. It can be beneficial to have a friend who has experienced the same hardships.

“This support group is a place where stroke survivors can create those connections and friendships,” he said.

After Tuesday evening’s meeting, the support group is slated to meet again March 17, May 19, July 21, Sept. 15 and Nov. 17, from 5:30pm to 6:30pm each session.