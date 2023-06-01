A new leader for the 3rd Infantry Division

With several former division commanders in attendance, Maj. Gen. Christopher Norrie took the flag of the 3rd Infantry Division at Cottrell Field Thursday morning, beginning his role as 3rd Infantry Division commanding general.

Norrie is already at work getting the division headquarters, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team and the 3rd ID’s Sustainment Brigade prepared to ship out to Europe for a six-month deployment.

XVIII Airborne Corps commander Lt. Gen. Christopher Donahue, who passed the flag from Maj. Gen Charles Costanza to Maj. Gen. Norrie, called Norrie one of the smartest people he knows.

“I know you’re going to take incredible care of the soldiers and make sure they are ready to go anywhere in the world and defeat anybody,” the corps commander said.

Maj. Gen. Christopher Norrie accepts the colors of the U.S. Army 3rd Infantry division from Lt. Gen. Christopher Donahue as Maj. Gen. Charles Costanza turns over command to Norrie at Fort Stewart's Cottrell Field in Hinesville on Thursday.



Maj. Gen. Costanza thanked his family for their understanding and their patience during multiple deployments. He also thanked his father, who served two tours of duty in Vietnam.

Costanza also offered his praise and gratitude for the soldiers under his command.

“I have been blessed to serve with you guys the last two years and seen the incredible things you have done,” he said. “Thank you for your selfless service to this great nation.”

Maj. Gen. Norrie lauded his predecessor for the division’s accomplishments under his leadership.

“We’re excited to build on this legacy, and continue the proud traditions of this division,” he said.

Lt. Gen. Donahue also noted the division’s “incredible history” and pointed out the division is playing an important role today, with the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team getting rushed to Europe to deter any further Russian aggression.

“We had to send a message across the world to make sure everybody knew that nobody, nobody, could do anything else in Europe,” he said. “We know that the other side took notice. It was remarkable what they did.”

That the 3rd ID’s 1st Brigade moved rapidly and began its mission in Europe in such short order is a testament to Maj. Gen. Costanza’s leadership, the XVIII Airborne Corps commander said.

“What Charlie has done over these two years is make sure he has prepared people and warfighting,” Lt. Gen. Donahue said.

Costanza’s next assignment has not been announced but he was given the Distinguished Service Medal on Thursday morning. Former 3rd ID command sergeant major Quentin Fenderson, who retired a few weeks ago, also was awarded a Distinguished Service Medal.

“I will continue to be a dog-faced soldier,” Maj. Gen. Costanza said.