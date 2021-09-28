New Hulu series needs local extras for Saturday scenes

The story of a controversial 2014 crime in Massachusetts that became known as the “texting suicide case” has been in production in Savannah since early August for a limited series on Hulu called “The Girl from Plainville.”

Hundreds of local extras have been used to help bring the real-life tragedy recreating the complicated story of Michelle Carter and Conrad “Coco” Roy to streaming life. And the production is specifically looking for young people between the ages of 18 and 25 to be part of scenes that will be filmed on Saturday.

Bill Marinella, who was the casting director for the “Devotion” movie that used dozens of extras while filming at the Statesboro-Bulloch County Airport in April and May, said they are looking for young men and women to be Plainville High students for the scenes to be filmed Saturday.

Anyone interested should go online to the site: https://kaast.app/bmc/10-2-2021-tgfp

If you have already registered in the Kaast system, you can submit new photos and select the extras role you are interested in. If you are not registered to work as an extra, scroll down the page and follow the links to sign up.

“You register for free in our casting application. There is no fee to sign up,” Marinella said. “You will be asked for your physical characteristics and to upload some photos. Once you are registered, we’ll search by height and weight and age. We’ll then send you an email with the location and times for filming.”

In addition to “Devotion,” Marinella has worked as a casting director for the recent productions of “Wonder Woman 1984,” “Respect,” the biopic of Aretha Franklin and “The Underground Railroad.”

‘The Girl from Plainville’

On July, 13, 2014, following digital exchanges with Carter and his family, Roy, who was 18, died by suicide by poisoning himself with carbon monoxide fumes in his truck in a Kmart parking lot in Fairhaven, Mass. Carter, who was 17 at the time, was accused of encouraging him in text messages to commit suicide. The case was the subject of a notable investigation and trial.

Carter requested a trial by a judge and she was convicted of involuntary manslaughter, chiefly on the basis of her final phone call in which she forcefully told Roy, after he had become scared, to get back inside his truck as it filled with lethal carbon monoxide.

Carter appealed all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, but the case was denied. She was released from prison in January 2020 after serving roughly 11 months of a 15-month sentence.

According to “Variety” magazine, the story will be focused on Carter’s story up to her conviction, offering the back story of the events leading up to the suicide, and why her boyfriend took his own life.