New Covenant Church sets Youth Conference for this weekend

This weekend, Statesboro New Covenant Church will host its first ever Youth Conference 2021 with the theme “Awakening the Youth.”

Youth Conference 2021 begins Frida at 5 p.m. and has a Saturday session that starts at 9 a.m. According to a release from the church, Youth Conference 2021 is a weekend gathering of middle and high school students coming together to experience Jesus through worship, messages, and community. The purpose of the conference is about awakening the youth in the region to a personal, life-changing encounter with God.

Youth Conference 2021 is designed for middle school (6th-8th grade) and high school (9th-12th grade). Adult student ministry leaders are encouraged to attend with the students they lead. The location of Youth Conference 2021 will be at New Covenant Church, 701 Gentilly Rd.

For more information or to register, go to the website: www.ythconference.co. Tickets are currently on sale for $20 per student.