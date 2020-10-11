New Bulloch COVID cases continue positive downward trend

During a week where Bulloch County didn’t record more than eight new COVID-19 cases in a single day, four county residents died Oct. 5-11 – the most in a seven-day period since the pandemic began in March.

With two deaths reported Friday and one each on Thursday and Saturday, Public Safety/Emergency Management Agency Director Ted Wynn said 32 local residents have now died from coronavirus.

Wynn said the victim Saturday was a 63-year-old woman. It was not known if she suffered from any comorbidities.

Bulloch had four new cases Saturday and eight on Sunday, and now has recorded 2,959 COVID cases, which have resulted in the 32 aforementioned deaths and 135 local residents being hospitalized since the pandemic began in March.

In his report Saturday, Wynn said East Georgia Regional Medical Center staff were caring for 11 patients, with three patients on ventilators.

Bulloch EMS has transported a total of 126 people with probable COVID-19 and 134 with confirmed cases, he said. It was the first new COVID patient EMS had transported since Sept. 29.

Georgia reported 1,215 cases on Saturday and 1,162 on Sunday, bringing the state’s total number of confirmed cases up to 331,409. Georgia reported 45 deaths Saturday and 23 on Sunday, raising the death toll to 7,416.

As of Sunday afternoon, 214,641 Americans had died from coronavirus, and the U.S. had recorded 7,745,951 confirmed cases, according to statistics from the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

Bulloch schools

For the week that ended Saturday, Bulloch County Schools recorded three new cases among students and staff and now has had a total of 98 COVID cases since Aug. 17. It was the fewest number of weekly cases since school started on Aug. 17.

Testing sites

The Bulloch County Health Department, 1 W. Altman St. in Statesboro, continues to serve as a COVID-19 testing site, or specimen point of collection. It operates 8 a.m. till noon Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. To schedule a free test, call (855) 473-4374 or visit www.sehdph.org/covid-19, where a test can be scheduled online.

Additional free COVID-19 testing continues Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Luetta Moore Park, 121 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.