New Alzheimer's and dementia support group forms, first meeting is Monday

Two area residents are facilitating a new Alzheimer's Association Dementia Caregiver Support Group that will begin meeting Monday.

The Bulloch County Dementia Caregiver Support Group will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the Bethany Community Commons Building in Statesboro.

The support group is presented by the national Alzheimer’s Association and will be conducted by local, trained facilitators Haley McNure and Brenda Robinson.

According to information in a flyer announcing the group’s formation, the meeting is “a safe place for people living with dementia and their care partners.”

The facilitators will help:

· Develop a support system;

· Exchange practical information on challenges and possible solutions;

· Talk through issues and ways of coping;

· Share feelings, needs and concerns;

· Learn about community resources.

For more information about the support group, call McNure at (912) 225-7204. Also, people are invited to go online to alz.org/georgia to learn more about caregiver programs and resources.