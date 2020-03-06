Nevil named Bulloch Conservationist of the Year

Bulloch County farmer Ricky Nevil was honored Thursday night by the Ogeechee River Soil and Water Conservation District as Bulloch County’s Conservationist of the Year.

The awards banquet was held at First Baptist Church Statesboro, hosted by the Screven County Soil and Water Conservation. Nevil and five others were recognized for exemplary soil and water conservation efforts within the six-county Ogeechee Soil and Water Conservation District that includes Screven, Bulloch, Effingham, Tattnall, Evans and Candler.

Natural Resources Conservation Service’s Dave Weldon introduced the program, saying, “Soil and water conservation is nothing new to these farm partners. Farmers are the best conservationists.”

After a meal and entertainment by A Few Good Men, a men’s choir from Sylvania First United Methodist Church, awards were presented.

Nevil was praised for crop rotation, conservation easements, terracing and other efforts on his 3,500 acres near Register.

“I am honored to be here,” he said as he accepted his award. “I’m keeping good company with a lot of people who have done a lot with conservation. I remember back in the day when we had a lot of dust storms … conservation helped reduce that.”

Other district honorees included Handy Kennedy Jr. of Candler County, Benjamin Boyd of Effingham County, Mark Glisson of Evans County, Will Boyd of Screven County, and Ken Bell of Tattnall County.

Screven County High School senior Kaylin Smith was also recognized and awarded a scholarship from Screven County 4-H. She is also involved with FFA.

The Ogeechee River Soil and Water Conservation District is an agency of the State Government organized by a charter which was issued by the Secretary of the State July 12, 1940, under a provision of the Georgia Soil and Water Conservation District law of 1937.

Herald reporter Holli Deal Saxon may be reached at (912) 489-9414.