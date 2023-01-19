Nearby incident forces Portal schools to close





The Portal Middle High and Portal Elementary school campuses were closed for more than three hours Wednesday, as Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office deputies worked through a nearby incident that involved man with a gun.



According to a release from Chief Deputy Bill Black, deputies were called to a residence on Coleman St. in Portal about 10 a.m. after a “distraught” man was seen walking around outside with a gun and reportedly said he “wanted to be killed by law enforcement in a shootout.”

Once deputies responded to the area, they saw the man, identified as Jason Wilkes, was still armed.

Coleman St. is located across Highway 80 from Portal Middle High School and behind Pepper Jacks Deli and Grill restaurant. As a precautionary measure, Sheriff Noel Brown requested that the schools in Portal be locked down. Alerts were also sent out over social media about the potentially dangerous situation and asked people to avoid the area.

Hayley Greene, Public Relations director for Bulloch County Schools, said Portal Middle High and Portal Elementary closed their campuses and did not allow visitors into either school or any students or school staff to leave either campus.

Greene said in a release, that while law enforcement was on the Coleman St. scene, "Children and employees at the two schools are safe, and they are continuing with their normal school schedule ... The schools will not allow anyone to enter or exit our buildings at this time. Portal Middle High School is not allowing students to exit the building for off-campus commitments.”

The schools did not have to lock down, Greene said.

“A lockdown is when all operations in a school cease due to a threat inside a school,” Greene said. “Instruction would cease and everyone would follow emergency prorocols.”

Meanwhile, Black said hostage negotiators attempted to talk Wilkes into putting the gun down.

“However, he refused to comply and walked out to his truck,” Black said.

About 1:30 p.m., deputies on the scene were notified that students would soon start to be dismissed from school for the day and there would likely be foot traffic in the area with some students walking to their homes, Black said.

“Sheriff Brown instructed deputies to go ahead and move in and attempt to bring an end to the situation, out of concern for children possible walking into the immediate vicinity,” Black said.

After deputies approached Wilkes’ pickup truck using an armored vehicle for protection and to prevent him from leaving in his vehicle, Wilkes surrendered without further incident.

“I would like to thank all agencies that assisted with this incident, and was grateful no one was hurt,” Brown said.

Black said possible charges are pending at this time and the investigation is still underway.