National Weather Service: Tornado touched down north of Brooklet

Thunderstorms Wednesday night produced an EF-0 tornado just north of Brooklet, the National Weather Service in Charleston confirmed Thursday afternoon.

Bulloch County Public Safety/Emergency Management Agency Director Ted Wynn said the tornado did not cause any significant damage, but did knock down some trees and limbs.

According to the NWS, the tornado was recorded near the intersection of Clito Road and Brooklet-Leefield Road at 7:08 p.m. The tornado’s preliminary rating by the NWS is EF-0 with maximum winds of 80 mph.

While no injuries were reported, Wynn said a woman was trapped in her vehicle by fallen trees on Bennett Grooms Road, which is located near Leefield, just north east of Brooklet. Wynn said Bulloch County Fire Department personnel freed her after a short time.

Meanwhile, an EF-1 tornado touched down just after 7:30 p.m. in Guyton, according to the National Weather Service.

The tornado path was measured at just over seven miles. No injuries were reported in connection with the tornado. An EF-1 tornado has maximum sustained winds of 90 mph.

According to the NWS, “Tornado damage began near the intersection of Newton Road and Old Louisville Road with several trees snapped and uprooted.”

The tornado was on the ground for approximately eight minutes moving southeast along Little McCall Road where it snapped and uprooted multiple trees and caused roof damage to a few of homes, the NWS report continued. The twister lifted before reaching Courthouse Road, where no damage was observed.

“Significant damage (was) caused by straight-line winds from the rear flank downdraft, where snapped and uprooted trees were observed,” the reported concluded.

Clean up of debris is ongoing by crews from Georgia Power, the City of Guyton and Effingham County.



