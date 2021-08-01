National Society Daughters of the American Colonists meets at Georgia Southern

After 14 months of missing in-person meetings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the St. Philip’s Parish Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Colonists met at the Pavilion in the Botanic Garden at Georgia Southern University.

A beautiful table of refreshments had been prepared and decorated by the chapter’s outgoing executive board.

This meeting also gave the chapter a chance to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the national society and the Georgia state society.

A highlight of the meeting was the synopsis of the previous three years given by outgoing regent, Woody Brawner. A memorial service was held for two of the three deceased of the past year and officers for the next triennium were installed by Honorary State Regent Thelma Mallard Kilpatrick.

The new chapter officers are: Regent Kay Clark, First V. Regent Patricia Canady, Second V. Regent Kaye Stephens, Chaplain Jerry Singletary, Secretary Connie Page, Treasurer Judith Altman, Registrar Dr. Betty Lane, Historian Linda Powell-Jones and Librarian Nancy Marsh.



